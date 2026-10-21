Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound on IT Sector Gains, Positive Global Sentiment

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty witnessed a significant rally in early trade, surging up to 1 per cent, as robust buying in IT stocks, strong performance from Reliance Industries, and positive global cues lifted investor sentiment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Sensex surged over 822 points and Nifty advanced more than 217 points in early trade, recovering from previous session's losses.

Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services led the gains among Sensex constituents, with Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel also performing strongly.

Market sentiment was boosted by positive Q2 results season expectations and firm global cues, despite mixed performance in Asian markets.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,148.64 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided support with net purchases of Rs 3,201.19 crore.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied up to 1 per cent in early trade on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp losses as buying in IT stocks, Reliance Industries and firm global cues lifted investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 822.64 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 74,675.54 in the morning trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 217.65 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 23,106.60.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys led the gainers, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (2.6 per cent) and UltraTech Cement (2.3 per cent).

Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Asian Paints were also among the gainers.

Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics Ltd, IndiGo, Trent, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Market Outlook and Investor Activity

The Rs 30,213-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms attracted 85 per cent subscription from the investors within minutes of opening.

"Since the Q2 results season has started on a positive note and some positive surprises are likely in the broader market, the market action, going forward, will be more stock-specific and results-sensitive," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd.

Despite the external headwinds, this is a stock picker's market now, he added.

Domestic equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra.

Global and Institutional Trends

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note, with South Korea's Kospi index rising 2.6 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark gaining nearly 1 per cent.

However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded lower.

US markets ended largely higher on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.46 per cent to $110.38 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,148.64 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors bought shares worth Rs 3,201.19 crore, according to exchange data.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"FIIs remained net sellers, offloading equities worth approximately Rs 1,148 crore.

"Meanwhile, DIIs continued to support the market with net purchases of around Rs 3,200 crore, partially offsetting foreign investor outflows amid broader market weakness," said Sachin Gupta, VP â€“ Technical Research at Choice Broking Pvt Ltd.

Traders may remain selective, with global cues and Q2 earnings likely to influence intraday direction, Gupta said.