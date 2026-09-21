Sensex Jumps 564 Points, Nifty Rallies on Easing Oil Prices, Foreign Fund Inflows

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a significant rally, driven by easing crude oil prices, robust foreign fund inflows, and a positive global market sentiment, extending Nifty's winning streak to four consecutive days.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex surged 564.03 points (0.76 per cent) to 74,858.99, while the NSE Nifty rose 67.90 points (0.29 per cent) to 23,414.30, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains.

Easing Brent crude oil prices, which tanked 2.36 per cent to $101.4 per barrel, contributed significantly to the market's positive sentiment.

Fresh foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, amounting to Rs 599.54 crore on Friday, provided a crucial boost to Indian equities.

Global market trends were largely positive, with Asian and European markets trading higher, further supporting the domestic rally.

UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Eternal, Titan, ITC, and Tech Mahindra were among the top performers in the Sensex pack.

Market benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 564 points and the Nifty rising for the fourth day, amid cooling crude oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 564.03 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 74,858.99.

During the day, it surged 692.44 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 74,987.40.

Nifty's Consistent Gains

Rising for the fourth day, the 50-share NSE Nifty was up 67.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, to end at 23,414.30.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement jumped 4.11 per cent. HCL Tech, Eternal, Titan, ITC and Tech Mahindra were also among the prominent winners.

Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

Global Factors and FII Activity

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 2.36 per cent to $101.4 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 599.54 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended in the positive territory.