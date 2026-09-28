Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble Amid Geopolitical Worries, Surging Crude Oil

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plummeted in early trading, reflecting investor anxiety over surging crude oil prices and heightened geopolitical uncertainties following the US President's rejection of Iran's proposal to resolve conflict.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled significantly in early trade, with the Sensex falling 730 points and Nifty dropping 231.50 points.

The market downturn was primarily attributed to surging Brent crude oil prices, which traded 2.27 per cent higher at $106.7 per barrel.

Renewed geopolitical uncertainties, specifically the US President's rejection of Iran's proposal to resolve conflict, have heightened concerns over prolonged oil supply disruptions.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,693.93 crore on Friday, contributing to negative investor sentiment.

All 30 Sensex firms were trading lower, with major laggards including Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday amid surging crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties and a weak trend in Asian markets.

Foreign fund outflows also hit investors' sentiment during the initial trading.

Market Performance Overview

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 730 points to 73,170.12 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 231.50 points to 22,908.95.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

All the 30 Sensex firms were trading lower.

Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were the major laggards.

Impact of Global Factors

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.27 per cent higher at $106.7 per barrel.

"Indian equity markets are likely to remain cautious as renewed geopolitical uncertainty and a rebound in crude oil prices weigh on investor sentiment.

"The rejection by US President Donald Trump of Iran's proposal to resolve the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz has revived concerns over prolonged supply disruptions, making oil prices the dominant factor for global markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher.

US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

Foreign Investment Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,693.93 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.