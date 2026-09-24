Indian Equities Tumble as Sensex Tanks 1,248 Points, Nifty Below 23,100

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a significant downturn, with the Sensex plummeting over 1,200 points and the Nifty falling below 23,100, as a surge in crude oil prices and rising global bond yields fuelled investor concerns.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Key Points The Sensex plummeted 1,247.71 points (1.67%) to 73,580.54, while the Nifty dropped 383.70 points (1.64%) to 23,063.10.

A sharp increase in Brent crude oil prices to $105.4 per barrel was a primary catalyst for the market downturn.

Rising global bond yields, with the US 10-year Treasury yield climbing to 5.11%, heightened concerns over tighter financial conditions and potential Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Selling pressure was observed across major sectors, including blue-chip Reliance Industries and banking stocks, with Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank among the top losers.

Domestic concerns regarding regulatory reviews of commission structures in the insurance and banking sectors also contributed to the market weakness.

Benchmark indices fell sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 1,247.71 points and the Nifty declining to 23,063, following a spike in crude oil prices and selling in blue-chip Reliance Industries and bank stocks.

Weak global trends also dampened investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,247.71 points, or 1.67 per cent, to settle at 73,580.54.

During the day, it plummeted 1,264.33 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 73,563.92.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 383.70 points, or 1.64 per cent, to end at 23,063.10.

Market Movers and Global Pressures

Among the 30 Sensex firms, 29 ended lower. Bajaj Finance dropped 5.47 per cent, Axis Bank declined 4.67 per cent, Bajaj Finserv 4.06 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 2.78 per cent, Trent 2.75 per cent, and Mahindra & Mahindra 2.31 per cent.

NTPC ended unchanged.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.36 per cent to $105.4 per barrel.

"Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nifty-50 and Sensex both falling more than 1.5 per cent, extending losses through the session after opening with a steep gap-down.

"The selloff was driven by a combination of surging global bond yields and a sharp rebound in crude oil prices," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 5.11 per cent, while the 30-year yield touched its highest level since 2004, heightening concerns over tighter global financial conditions and the possibility of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, Ponmudi added.

Asian and European Market Performance

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 ended in the positive territory, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in the negative territory. US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Shares of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) ended nearly 2 per cent higher at Rs 1,818 in their debut trade on Thursday. NSE commanded a market valuation of Rs 4.49 lakh crore.

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, the country's second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers.

Investor Sentiment and Domestic Factors

"Markets came under pressure amid rising bond yields and a rebound in crude oil prices, reflecting heightened global macroeconomic risks.

"Investor sentiment turned increasingly risk-averse as concerns over the interest rate trajectory intensified, driven by lingering uncertainties around inflation and economic growth," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

On the domestic front, the insurance and banking sectors remained weak following concerns regarding regulatory reviews of commission structures and their implications for profitability, he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,617.45 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.