Sensex, Nifty pare intra-day gains to end in red

Benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty pared all intra-day gains to end the last trading day of the year on a bearish note due to fag-end selling amid early losses in the European markets.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 293.14 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 60,840.74 on Friday.

During the day, it had risen by 258.8 points or 0.42 per cent to a high of 61,392.68.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 85.70 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 18,105.30.

The BSE barometer closed 2022 with a 4.44 per cent gain or 2,586.92 points while the Nifty ended the year higher by 4.32 per cent or 751.25 points.

Sensex touched its all-time high of 63,583.07 points on December 1 after hitting its 52-week low of 50,921.22 points on June 17.

Sensex jumped 10,502.49 points or 21.99 per cent last year.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ITC, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards on Friday.

In contrast, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.14 per cent to $83.34 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.