Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Losses; IT, Metal Stocks Rally

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw early declines driven by profit-taking and substantial foreign institutional investor outflows, even as strong performances from IT sector stocks like Tech Mahindra provided some market support.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced declines in early trade due to profit-taking after a previous sharp rally.

Significant foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, amounting to Rs 5,285.37 crore on Thursday, contributed to the bearish sentiment.

Reliance Industries was among the major laggards, while strong buying in IT stocks, particularly Tech Mahindra, helped cushion the overall market fall.

Tech Mahindra surged 5 per cent following a 32.74 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter of FY27.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded lower, while most Asian markets rebounded and US markets ended higher on Thursday.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Friday amid profit-taking, a day after recording a sharp rally.

Relentless foreign fund outflows and a decline in blue-chip Reliance Industries after a 4 per cent rally in the previous trade added to the overall bearish trend in equities during the initial trading session.

However, strong buying in IT stocks cushioned the fall to a great extent in the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 113 points to 74,187 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.20 points to 22,967.15.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30 Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were among the biggest laggards.

Tech Mahindra's Strong Showing

Tech Mahindra surged 5 per cent after the IT services firm reported a 32.74 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,585.6 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27 as strong volume growth, cost savings and rupee depreciation lifted operating profit.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the winners.

Foreign Fund Activity and Global Cues

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,285.37 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.61 per cent lower at $105.3 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index rebounded and were trading in positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Thursday.