News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty pare early gains to settle lower for 2nd straight session

Sensex, Nifty pare early gains to settle lower for 2nd straight session

Source: PTI
February 20, 2023 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty pared early  gains to close lower by over half a per cent on Monday due to losses in oil & gas and banking shares amid concerns over further uptick in interest rates.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Falling for the second straight session, the BSE Sensex closed lower by 311.03 points or 0.51 per cent at 60,691.54.

The index opened higher at 61,112.84 and gained further around 290 points to hit the day's high of 61,290.19.

 

However, selling in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank Maruti and Kotak Bank dragged the barometer to a low of 60,607.02.

The NSE Nifty fell 99.60 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 17,844.60 as 30 of its constituents declined while 20 advanced.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Nestle and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Infosys, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the major winners.

"Stocks are getting beaten ahead of the release of Fed minutes on Wednesday.

"Maintaining its guard against inflation, the Fed is expected to remain hawkish.

"As expected, it is unlikely to have a dire effect on the global stock market.

"However, the consequence of constant high interest rates is causing a slowdown in demand and the earnings outlook, hence the near-term trend will be cautious," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China ended in the positive territory.

European markets were trading lower.

The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.95 per cent to $83.79 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 624.61 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Neal Mohan, a shy student who is now YouTube boss
Neal Mohan, a shy student who is now YouTube boss
'Budget has not touched upon unemployment at all'
'Budget has not touched upon unemployment at all'
'Investors, focus on long-term goals'
'Investors, focus on long-term goals'
Border opens up on Australia's loss to India
Border opens up on Australia's loss to India
Sahil had plans to show Nikki's murder as accident
Sahil had plans to show Nikki's murder as accident
Does Ayushi Gupta Ever Go Out Of Style?
Does Ayushi Gupta Ever Go Out Of Style?
Why Shah Rukh Needed Action To...
Why Shah Rukh Needed Action To...

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Secret behing the success of Indian Bank

Secret behing the success of Indian Bank

'LIC keeps investing in companies...'

'LIC keeps investing in companies...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances