Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains; Now Trading in Red

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on global market rally and easing crude oil prices but pared gains and are trading in red.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded gains in early trade, continuing their upward trend.

The positive sentiment was primarily fuelled by a rally across global equity markets and a slight reduction in crude oil prices.

Experts suggest that cooling crude prices and US bond yields are fostering 'risk-on' sentiments globally, benefiting Indian markets.

Optimism surrounding a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also contributing to the positive market outlook.

Despite FIIs offloading equities worth Rs 576.20 crore on Monday, the market maintained its upward momentum.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Tuesday following a rally in global markets and easing crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 42.51 points to 74,901.50 in opening trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 39.75 points to 23,454.05.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 115.62 points higher at 74,974.61, and the Nifty was up 40.50 points to 23,455.60.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Eternal, Interglobe Aviation, Maruti and Asian Paints were the winners.

HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Global Factors and Expert Insights

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.80 per cent higher at USD 101.1 per barrel.

"Slight cooling in crude prices and US 10-year bond yields has helped to bring risk-on sentiments in the US equity markets.

"This positive development will reflect in other equity markets, too.

"In India, there will be renewed focus on the secondary market since the NSE IPO is over and as refunds start coming in that will add to the liquidity in the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting in positive territory.

US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

"While Iran and the US exchanged threats of further escalation over the weekend, optimism is building around a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is expected to be in New York for the UN General Assembly this week," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 576.20 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.