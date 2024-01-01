News
Sensex, Nifty kick off 2024 on a flat note

Sensex, Nifty kick off 2024 on a flat note

Source: PTI
January 01, 2024 16:31 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty kicked off 2024 on a flat note, with the 30-share index closing with marginal gains following some buying in energy, services and telecom counters.

BSE

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

In a highly volatile trade, the BSE gauge eked out a modest gain of 31.68 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 72,271.94 after a muted beginning.

During the day, it hit a low of 72,031.23 and a high of 72,561.91, its lifetime intraday peak.

 

The Nifty went rose 10.50 points or 0.05 per cent to 21,741.90.

In 2023, the BSE benchmark jumped 11,399.52 points or 18.73 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 3,626.1 points or 20 per cent.

On the Sensex chart, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro and ITC were among the winners.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Asian and European markets were closed on Monday for the New Year.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.14 per cent to $77.04 a barrel.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,459.12 crore on Friday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
