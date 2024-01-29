News
Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2% powered by rally in RIL

Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2% powered by rally in RIL

Source: PTI
January 29, 2024 16:46 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Monday, surging nearly 2 per cent, on heavy buying in Reliance Industries and a rally in Asian markets.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at 71,941.57.

During the day, it soared 1,309.55 points or 1.85 per cent to 72,010.22.

 

The Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80 per cent to 21,737.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries jumped nearly 7 per cent, contributing the most to the rally in markets.

Tata Motors, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the other major gainers.

ITC, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Shanghai ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.18 per cent to $83.40 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,144.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
