Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2% powered by rally in RIL

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Monday, surging nearly 2 per cent, on heavy buying in Reliance Industries and a rally in Asian markets.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at 71,941.57.

During the day, it soared 1,309.55 points or 1.85 per cent to 72,010.22.

The Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80 per cent to 21,737.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries jumped nearly 7 per cent, contributing the most to the rally in markets.

Tata Motors, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the other major gainers.

ITC, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Shanghai ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.18 per cent to $83.40 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,144.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.