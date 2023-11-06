News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% on gains in IT, banking shares

Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% on gains in IT, banking shares

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 06, 2023 16:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rallied for a third straight session on Monday, closing higher by nearly 1 per cent on gains in IT, private banks and capital goods shares amid favourable trends in global markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 594.91 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 64,958.69.

During the day, it rallied 628.76 points or 0.97 per cent to 64,992.54.

 

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange climbed 181.15 points or 0.94 per cent to 19,411.75.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.

State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Titan were the laggards.

"Optimism continued as soft US payroll data and expectations of moderation in monetary tightening by the Fed supported the sentiment.

"Since most of the headwinds are global in nature, investor sentiment has shifted to domestic-oriented businesses, where festive demand is healthy," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.35 per cent to $86.04 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 12.43 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
Sri Lanka's Mathews first player ever to be timed out
Sri Lanka's Mathews first player ever to be timed out
LS ethics panels puts off meeting over Moitra to Nov 9
LS ethics panels puts off meeting over Moitra to Nov 9
SC to consider plea on Adani-Hindenburg row
SC to consider plea on Adani-Hindenburg row
Cop probing Elvish Yadav snake venom case shunted
Cop probing Elvish Yadav snake venom case shunted

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why IT Firms Pause Salary Hikes

Why IT Firms Pause Salary Hikes

Interim Budget: What's Cooking Nirmalaji?

Interim Budget: What's Cooking Nirmalaji?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances