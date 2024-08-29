News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs on rally in RIL, Tata Motors shares

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs on rally in RIL, Tata Motors shares

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 29, 2024 16:58 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time high levels on Thursday, driven by a rally in index majors Reliance Industries and Tata Motors.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 349.05 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,134.61, extending its winning momentum to the eighth day in a row.

During the day, it soared 500.27 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a lifetime intra-day peak of 82,285.83.

 

Rallying for the 11th straight session, the NSE Nifty surged 99.60 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 25,151.95.

During the trade, the benchmark climbed 140.55 points or 0.56 per cent to hit a fresh record intra-day peak of 25,192.90.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors jumped over 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, ITC, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Maruti and State Bank of India.

Reliance Industries climbed nearly 2 per cent after Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of the firm, said the board of the company will meet on September 5 to consider issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

"When Reliance grows, we reward our shareholders handsomely," Ambani said.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the negative territory, while Hong Kong ended higher.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,347.53 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.60 per cent to $78.27 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
