Sensex tanks 539 points, Nifty drops below 24,100 on HDFC Bank, geopolitical woes

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a sharp decline, with HDFC Bank's performance and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighing heavily on market sentiment, pushing the Sensex down by 539 points and the Nifty below 24,100.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex plummeted 539.35 points (0.70 per cent) to 76,933.59, while the NSE Nifty dropped 116.90 points (0.48 per cent) to 24,090.85.

Major laggards among Sensex firms included HDFC Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, and ITC.

Market sentiment was negatively impacted by significant selling in blue-chip HDFC Bank and persistent geopolitical uncertainty, particularly in the Middle East.

Expiry-led volatility contributed to the market's range-bound movement, with no diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East noted.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 502.63 crore.

Benchmark indices fell sharply at the fag-end of trade on Thursday, with the Sensex dropping 539 points and the Nifty slipping below 24,100, as selling in blue-chip HDFC Bank and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighed on market sentiment.

Market Performance Overview

Falling for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 539.35 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at the day's low of 76,933.59 on the monthly derivatives-expiry day.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 116.90 points, or 0.48 per cent, to end at the day's low of 24,090.85.

Top Laggards and Gainers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and ITC were the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were among the winners.

Global Market Trends and Expert Insights

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, edged higher by 0.67 per cent to USD 88.43 per barrel.

"Expiry-led volatility and the lack of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East continue to keep markets range-bound in the near term," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 502.63 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.