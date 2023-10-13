News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh

Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh

Source: PTI
October 13, 2023 16:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the second straight session on Friday following selling in banking, financial and select IT shares amid a weak trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 125.65 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 66,282.74 as 16 of its constituents fell and 14 advanced.

The index opened lower and fell further by around 513 points to the day's low of 65,895.41 in morning deals.

 

However, a rebound in auto shares helped Sensex trim losses and touch a high of 66,478.90 in the pre-close session before settling lower.

The broader Nifty of NSE fell by 42.95 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 19,751.05, with 27 of its components ending in the red and 23 in the green.

"Weak revenue guidance of the IT sector and the current uptick in crude prices weighed on the sentiment.

"While higher-than-expected US inflation data pulled down the week's early uptrend, which was positive on a remark of a less hawkish US Fed meeting.

"However, some optimism was visible from domestic factors like a steep decline in domestic inflation and impressive industrial production data, along with bright earnings expectations for Q2," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In the broader market, BSE Midcap declined by 17.11 points or 0.05 per cent to 32,305.62 and SmallCap by 13.67 points or 0.04 per cent to 38,184.83.

Key Asian indices declined following losses in the US markets due to a rebound in US bond market yields. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 2.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.6 per cent after weak Chinese trade data. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.6 per cent.

Rising US 10-year bond yield as well as a fall in Asian markets impacted domestic equities, analysts said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Thursday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,862.57 crore, according to data available with BSE.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
Coming Soon! UPI-Based ATMs
Coming Soon! UPI-Based ATMs
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
Cricket approved for LA 2028 Olympics!
Cricket approved for LA 2028 Olympics!
Groww topples Zerodha to become 'largest broker'
Groww topples Zerodha to become 'largest broker'
De Kock finds peak form at World Cup!
De Kock finds peak form at World Cup!
Dhak Dhak Review
Dhak Dhak Review

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Made In India iPhones Are...

Made In India iPhones Are...

How Meta Is Supersizing WhatsApp

How Meta Is Supersizing WhatsApp

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances