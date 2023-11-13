News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty fall amid caution ahead of inflation data

Sensex, Nifty fall amid caution ahead of inflation data

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 13, 2023 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday due to selling pressure in IT, consumer durables and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of inflation data.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Giving up Diwali day gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 325.58 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 64,933.87.

During the day, it dropped 406.09 points or 0.62 per cent to 64,853.36.

 

The Nifty declined 82 points or 0.42 per cent to 19,443.55.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled in the negative territory while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.20 per cent to $81.27 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 190.06 crore on Sunday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?
Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?
How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers
How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers
Jhulan's heartfelt tribute to Diana Edulji Revealed
Jhulan's heartfelt tribute to Diana Edulji Revealed
1st division in BA/MA must for IIM directors' post
1st division in BA/MA must for IIM directors' post
Govt bans 9 Meitei extremist groups, associates
Govt bans 9 Meitei extremist groups, associates
Politics thicker than blood in 4 Rajasthan seats
Politics thicker than blood in 4 Rajasthan seats

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What Works For Startups? VC Or Bootstrap?

What Works For Startups? VC Or Bootstrap?

Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable

Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances