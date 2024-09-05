News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty extend losses; Reliance, Airtel drag

Sensex, Nifty extend losses; Reliance, Airtel drag

Source: PTI
September 05, 2024 16:35 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Thursday, tracking losses in the most valuable firm Reliance Industries, Bharati Airtel and L&T amid a negative trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to initial gains and declined 151.48 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 82,201.16.

During the day, it dropped 222.2 points or 0.26 per cent to 82,130.44.

 

The NSE Nifty dipped 53.60 points or 0.21 per cent to 25,145.10 despite a positive beginning of the trade.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Reliance Industries declined over 1 per cent. Tata Motors, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were other big laggards.

In contrast, Titan, ITC, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and State Bank of India were among the biggest gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended higher.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 975.46 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.14 per cent to $73.53 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
