Sensex ends above 81,900 on FII inflows, lower crude oil

Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, continued their upward trajectory for the third straight day, propelled by robust foreign institutional investor inflows and a favourable dip in global crude oil prices.

p>

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their third consecutive day of gains, with Sensex closing at 81,911.01 and Nifty at 25,299.35.

Sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, amounting to Rs 12,563.33 crore on Wednesday, were a key driver for the market's upward trend.

Lower Brent crude oil prices, dipping to Rs 92.50 per barrel, provided macro relief to the Indian market.

Financials and realty sectors saw buying interest, offsetting profit-taking in IT, FMCG, and automobiles.

Mid and small-cap stocks outperformed, indicating a firmer underlying risk appetite despite muted benchmarks.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday, taking their winning run to the third straight day, amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 31.61 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 81,911.01.

During the day, it hit a high of 82,325.61 and a low of 81,576.15.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 44.30 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 25,299.35.

Market Movers and Laggards

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Eternal were the major winners.

Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

Expert Insights on Market Performance

"Indian equities traded near flat as buying in financials and realty offset profit-taking in IT, FMCG and automobiles following the recent sharp rally. Strong foreign inflows remained the key support, reinforcing a large-cap financial rotation rather than broad index chasing. Mid and small-caps nevertheless outperformed, signalling firmer underlying risk appetite despite muted benchmarks," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Softer crude provided macro relief, though global technology volatility and a hotter-than-expected US inflation print kept global yields and rate expectations in focus, limiting scope for broader rerating, he added.

Global Market Overview

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 12,563.33 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.44 per cent to Rs 92.50 per barrel.