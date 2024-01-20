News
Sensex, Nifty end lower; FMCG, IT stocks top drags

Sensex, Nifty end lower; FMCG, IT stocks top drags

Source: PTI
January 20, 2024 21:26 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared initial gains and settled lower on Saturday due to selling in FMCG and IT shares.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 259.58 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 71,423.65 as 24 of its components declined and six advanced.

The Nifty declined 50.60 points or 0.23 per cent to 21,571.80.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid were the major gainers.

 

HUL, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech were among the losers.

"Amid rising optimism about AI, US markets surged over the weekend. However, domestic markets exhibited a subdued trend influenced by extended holidays, low volumes, and weekly option expiration," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Profit booking was noted in IT and FMCG, while private banks witnessed selective buying post the recent sharp correction and stable Q3 earnings, Nair added.

Among sectors, FMCG and IT stocks suffered the most, while banks and financial services gained.

Shares of HUL and Reliance Industries were under pressure after their December quarter results.

Reliance Industries shares settled 0.80 per cent down at Rs 2713.20 on BSE post its third quarter earnings announcement on Friday.

The company posted a 9 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit as a planned maintenance-induced weakness in oil business earnings was offset by stability in retail and telecom verticals.

The stock of HUL was closed 3.72 per cent down at Rs 2469.30 apiece.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Friday reported an 1.08 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,508 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,689.68 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

NSE and BSE on Friday announced holding normal trading sessions on Saturday as stock markets are closed on January 22 amid a half-day holiday declared by banks.

Money markets and forex trading will also be closed on Monday.

