News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty end in red on profit booking; HDFC Bank, ICICI drag

Sensex, Nifty end in red on profit booking; HDFC Bank, ICICI drag

Source: PTI
September 27, 2024 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty retracted from lifetime highs to settle lower on Friday due to profit-taking in frontline stocks HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Brokers

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The BSE Sensex declined 264.27 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 85,571.85.

During the day, it climbed 142.13 points or 0.16 per cent to reach a new record intra-day peak of 85,978.25.

 

The NSE Nifty dipped 37.10 points or 0.14 per cent to 26,178.95 after rising 61.3 points or 0.23 per cent to an all-time intra-day high of 26,277.35 during the day.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Titan, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest gainers.

"Following the recent impressive surge, the benchmark indices experienced a sideways movement today as investors engaged in profit booking at elevated levels," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services said.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled sharply higher while Seoul ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 629.96 crore, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 2,405.12 crore.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.03 per cent to $71.58 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
This Tata Stock Has Outperformed Sensex
This Tata Stock Has Outperformed Sensex
MF Investor Base To Touch 50 Million
MF Investor Base To Touch 50 Million
Why Households Are Shifting Funds To...
Why Households Are Shifting Funds To...
Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud
Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud
Srikanth out, Treesa-Gayatri shine in Macau Open
Srikanth out, Treesa-Gayatri shine in Macau Open
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
Nayanthara's Twins Turn Two
Nayanthara's Twins Turn Two

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'PLI Has Been A Big Boost To Manufacturing'

'PLI Has Been A Big Boost To Manufacturing'

'Hybrid vehicles are an intermediate solution'

'Hybrid vehicles are an intermediate solution'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances