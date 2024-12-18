News
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty end in red on foreign fund outflows

Sensex, Nifty end in red on foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI
December 18, 2024 18:39 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the third straight session on Wednesday as investors offloaded utility, capital goods and metal stocks amid foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 502.25 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 80,182.20, taking its downtrend to the third day.

 

During the day, it tanked 634.38 points or 0.78 per cent to 80,050.07.

The NSE Nifty declined 137.15 points or 0.56 per cent to 24,198.85.

"The near-term market construct has turned weak, with FIIs turning sellers on rallies.

"Yesterday's massive FII sell figure of Rs 6,410 crore in the cash market indicates that more selling is in store on market bounces.

"The focus of global markets today will be the Fed decision expected tonight.

"A 25 bps rate cut is priced in by the market. So, the attention will be on the Fed commentary," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the main laggards.

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,409.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher, while Tokyo ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.48 per cent to $73.67 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Next 2-3 Months Crucial For Equities'
'All Algo Orders Shall Be Tagged'
Santa Claus Rally in SMID Stocks
'A cricketer retires when he feels he's had enough'
WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Mumbai One Of 5 Best Food Cities In The World!
