Sensex, Nifty edge up in choppy trade

Sensex, Nifty edge up in choppy trade

Source: PTI
December 11, 2024 17:55 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data for further cues.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 16.09 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 81,526.14.

Snapping its three-day losing run, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 31.75 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 24,641.80.

 

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.

JSW Steel, Adani Ports, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Titan and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

"The Indian market exhibited subtle movements, reflecting mixed sentiments prevailing in global markets ahead of the US CPI inflation data release, which could influence the Fed policy," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul closed higher, while Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.98 per cent to $72.90 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,285.96 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
