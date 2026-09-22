Sensex, Nifty fall despite global cues; IT, financials lead decline

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a notable decline on Tuesday, primarily driven by underperformance in key sectors like IT and financials, even as global markets showed positive trends and crude oil prices eased.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex dropped 329.91 points (0.44%) to 74,529.08, while the NSE Nifty fell 85.30 points (0.36%) to 23,329.

IT, financial, and capital goods stocks were the primary laggards, contributing to the market's decline.

Major Sensex losers included Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, and UltraTech Cement.

The decline occurred despite positive global market trends and a fall in Brent crude oil prices to USD 98.66 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 576.20 crore on Monday, indicating continued selling pressure.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday despite a positive trend in global markets and easing crude oil prices, dragged by IT, financials and capital goods stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 329.91 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 74,529.08.

During the day, it lost 435.28 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 74,423.71.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 85.30 points, or 0.36 per cent, to end at 23,329.

Sectoral Performance and Top Losers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards.

Eternal, Interglobe Aviation, Titan and Tata Steel were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.67 per cent to $198.66 per barrel.

Market Sentiment and Global Cues

"Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Tuesday, with domestic sentiment remaining weak despite a more supportive global backdrop.

"Falling crude oil prices and softer global bond yields offered a more supportive backdrop, but the improvement in global conditions failed to translate into gains for Indian equities.

"Broad-based selling across IT, financials and consumer goods kept the domestic benchmarks under pressure," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally higher.

European markets were trading in positive territory. US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

FII Activity and Previous Session

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 576.20 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.