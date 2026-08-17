Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices, West Asia Tensions

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a decline in early trade, primarily influenced by a surge in crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, impacting investor sentiment.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced declines in early trade on Monday.

Rising crude oil prices, with Brent near $88 a barrel, are a significant factor, driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Major laggards from the Sensex pack included Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, and State Bank of India.

Experts anticipate Indian equity markets to remain range-bound with a cautious bias due to persistent Middle East tensions.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday, purchasing equities worth Rs 508.12 crore.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday amid rising crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 284.85 points to 77,717.05 during initial trading.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 69.25 points to 24,297.05.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India were the biggest laggards.

Bharat Electronics and Titan were the only winners.

Asian and US Market Performance

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher.

US markets ended lower on Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.43 per cent higher at $88.86 per barrel.

What Experts Say

"Crude oil remains the principal concern, with Brent holding near $88 a barrel after renewed US warnings against Iran pushed prices higher on Friday, keeping the geopolitical risk premium firmly embedded in energy markets," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

"Indian equity markets are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious bias as persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to restrain risk appetite," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 508.12 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.