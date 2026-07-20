HDFC Bank, Axis Bank drag Sensex down amid margin concerns, US-Iran tensions

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a notable decline, primarily driven by heavy selling in banking giants HDFC Bank and Axis Bank amidst margin concerns and heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex declined by 442.93 points (0.57%) to 77,708.52, while the NSE Nifty fell by 95.80 points (0.39%) to 24,238.50.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were major contributors to the market decline, with Axis Bank dropping 5.48% and HDFC Bank falling 5.12% due to disappointing net interest margins.

Escalating US-Iran tensions, which pushed Brent crude prices to $90 per barrel, and a global technology-led sell-off contributed to investor caution.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 376.41 crore on Friday, indicating continued selling pressure.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Monday, dragged down by heavy selling in blue-chip bank stocks HDFC Bank and Axis Bank amid margin-related concerns and a flare-up in US-Iran tensions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 442.93 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 77,708.52.

During the day, it tanked 783.16 points, or 1 per cent, to 77,368.29.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 95.80 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,238.50.

Banking Sector Woes

Among Sensex shares, Axis Bank was the biggest loser, dropping by 5.48 per cent after its quarterly results over the weekend.

HDFC Bank declined by 5.12 per cent.

"HDFC Bank has disappointed, particularly on the NIM front," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were also among the laggards from the blue-chip pack.

Trent, Power Grid, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

Global Factors and Investor Sentiment

"Indian equity markets ended in the red as investors turned cautious amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a global technology-led sell-off. Losses were compounded by a sharp decline in HDFC Bank after weaker-than-expected net interest margins disappointed investors, putting additional pressure on the banking sector and the broader benchmarks," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, receded from an early high of $90 per barrel, later trading lower by 0.05 per cent to $88.06 per barrel.

"The collapse of the June ceasefire between the US and Iran has pushed crude prices to touch $90 a barrel.

"Markets have started the week on a cautious note, reflecting rising pressure on the global economy.

"These tensions are expected to persist in the near term as US military actions expand and global travel advisories for US citizens remain in place," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

International Market Performance

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher, while South Korea's KOSPI tanked 4.46 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

European markets were trading mostly higher. US markets ended lower on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 376.41 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.