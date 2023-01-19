News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty decline after 2-day rally as US markets tumble

Sensex, Nifty decline after 2-day rally as US markets tumble

Source: PTI
January 19, 2023 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmarks declined on Thursday after a two-day rally, mirroring a weak trend in the US markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

BSE

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Weak US consumer data and hawkish comments from the Fed's policymakers dragged markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 187.31 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 60,858.43.

 

During the day, it tumbled 329.19 points or 0.53 per cent to 60,716.55.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 57.50 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 18,107.85.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and Nestle were the biggest laggards.

Tata Steel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Seoul and Shanghai ended in the green.

"Domestic indices snapped their previous gains amid negative sentiments from their global counterparts.

"Weak US consumer data and hawkish comments from the Fed's policymakers on Wednesday hammered investor risk appetite.

"Lingering fears of recession dragged global bourses down, leaving the market volatile," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 319.23 crore, according to exchange data.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.68 per cent to $84.40 per barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why luxury carmakers will see quicker EV transition
Why luxury carmakers will see quicker EV transition
Govt Misses Divestment Target
Govt Misses Divestment Target
Amazon back as world's most valued brand, Apple No 2
Amazon back as world's most valued brand, Apple No 2
Radhika Merchant, Ambani Bride
Radhika Merchant, Ambani Bride
'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans appear in Delhi, removed
'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans appear in Delhi, removed
'If I'm not safe, then...': DCW chief dragged by car
'If I'm not safe, then...': DCW chief dragged by car
What Sets Her Apart From Other Star Kids
What Sets Her Apart From Other Star Kids

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Budget 2023: PMAY-G May Get A Big Push

Budget 2023: PMAY-G May Get A Big Push

PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 bn valuation

PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 bn valuation

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances