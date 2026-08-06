Sensex-Nifty closing divergence shrinks, but market worries persist over CAS rollout

The divergence between India's benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices narrowed on the third day of the Closing Auction Session implementation, yet market experts continue to voice concerns over the system's rollout and its revelation of underlying structural issues in the equity markets.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points The divergence between Sensex and Nifty closing values narrowed to 0.15 percentage points on the third day of the Closing Auction Session (CAS).

Arbitrageurs reportedly helped narrow the gap by exploiting price differences, improving sell-side liquidity.

Lower market volatility may have also contributed to the reduced divergence, according to experts.

Market participants, including Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, believe CAS has exposed structural limitations in Indian equity markets.

Kamath suggests tweaks to CAS and broader reforms like easier short selling and genuine market-making to address market shallowness.

The divergence between the closing values of benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, continued for a third straight day on Wednesday after the introduction of the closing auction session (CAS), which is used to calculate the closing prices of stocks with derivatives contracts.

However, the gap between the two indices narrowed to about 0.15 percentage points (pp).

The benchmark Nifty ended Wednesday's session at 24,625, up 10 points, or 0.04 per cent.

The Sensex closed at 78,581, gaining 152 points, or 0.2 per cent.

The Nifty was down 0.18 per cent as of 3.15 pm but gained 0.22 pp during the closing auction.

Similarly, the Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 3.15 pm and gained another 0.1 pp during the auction.

Understanding the Closing Auction Session (CAS)

Under CAS, closing prices are determined through an auction held between 3.15 pm and 3.35 pm.

The system replaces the earlier method of calculating closing prices using the volume-weighted average price of trades during the final 30 minutes of the session.

Stocks without futures and options contracts continue to use the earlier method.

"The divergence between the Sensex and the Nifty narrowed on Wednesday because arbitrageurs stepped in to exploit the price difference between the two markets.

"As they bought in the relatively cheaper market and sold in the more expensive one, sell-side liquidity improved," said a broker.

Market Volatility and Structural Concerns

Prakarsh Gagdani, founder of Soaring Peaks Capital, said lower volatility may also have contributed to the narrowing of the divergence.

"When volatility is high, prices can move rapidly during the final part of the trading session.

"This creates uncertainty about the appropriate closing value and may lead to larger order imbalances during CAS.

"Traders may place aggressive buy or sell orders to hedge derivatives positions, manage expiry-related exposure, or respond to sudden market movements.

"Since the CAS price is determined through the concentration of orders within a short auction window, such imbalances can push the auction price away from the pre-closing price," Gagdani said.

Some market participants said the rollout of CAS had made structural limitations in the equity markets more apparent.

"The timing of its rollout is also unfortunate because the RBI's new norms on capital-market exposure, which limit banks' exposure to capital-market activities, are coming into effect at the same time," Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, said in a blog post.

"There might be tweaks required in how CAS itself works.

"But the larger issue of our markets being shallow is a complicated problem to solve.

"It requires building an ecosystem that encourages all kinds of traders and investors, with different time horizons, to participate easily.

"Making short selling and securities lending easier, reducing distortions between instruments, and encouraging genuine market-making would be a good place to start," Kamath added.