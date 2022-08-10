News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty close almost flat; IT stocks weigh

Sensex, Nifty close almost flat; IT stocks weigh

Source: PTI
August 10, 2022 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note after a volatile session on Wednesday profit booking in IT and realty shares negated gains in metal and oil & gas stocks.

BSE

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 35.78 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 58,817.29, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 9.65 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 17,534.75.

The market remained range-bound for the most part of the session as investors kept their exposure low due to weak global cues, traders said.

 

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.66 per cent, followed by NTPC, HCL Tech, Wipro, Asian Paints, Ultra Cement and SBI.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, L&T and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Muharram'.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant losses.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.05 per cent to $95.30 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,449.70 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Moneywiz Live!

