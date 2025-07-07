HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty close almost flat amid caution ahead of US tariff deadline

Sensex, Nifty close almost flat amid caution ahead of US tariff deadline

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 17:46 IST

x

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged on Monday in a highly volatile trade amid caution ahead of the July 9 US tariff deadline, weak trends in Asian markets and foreign fund outflows.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex finally ended 9.61 points or 0.01 per cent up at 83,442.50.

The index hit a high of 83,516.82 and a low of 83,262.23 during the day.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended unchanged at 25,461.30 with 22 of its constituents settling higher and 28 in the red.

 

Gains in FMCG and oil shares were offset by losses in IT and metal shares.

Volatile trends engulfed markets amid concerns surrounding the US-India trade deal, experts said.

July 9 marks the end of the 90-day suspension period of the Trump tariffs imposed on dozens of countries, including India. An additional import duty of 26 per cent was announced on Indian goods entering the US.

"Indian equity markets ended on a flat note on Monday, with the benchmark Nifty opening at 25,450, touching an intra-day low of 25,407 and a high of 25,489.

"The index largely traded in a narrow range throughout the session as investors remained cautious ahead of the anticipated US tariff announcements.

"Market participants appeared reluctant to take aggressive positions, keeping the broader index range-bound," Sundar Kewat, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Ashika Institutional Equity, said.

From the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and ITC were among the gainers.

However, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Eternal were among the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.33 per cent and midcap index dipped 0.15 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, FMCG jumped the most by 1.50 per cent, followed by utilities (0.71 per cent), oil & gas (0.31 per cent), power (0.31 per cent),  energy (0.28 per cent) and services (0.16 per cent).

Telecommunication dropped 1.24 per cent, BSE Focused IT (0.74 per cent), commodities (0.66 per cent), IT (0.65 per cent) and metal (0.60 per cent).

"Markets made a muted start to the week and ended almost unchanged, continuing the ongoing consolidation phase.

"Markets remain in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of trade deal updates and the start of the earnings season," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower while South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up by 0.29 per cent to $68.50 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 760.11 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Banks told to close inoperative Jan Dhan accounts
Banks told to close inoperative Jan Dhan accounts
Growth to remain muted for IT services firms in Q1
Growth to remain muted for IT services firms in Q1
SBI@70: Who Says The Elephant Can't Dance?
SBI@70: Who Says The Elephant Can't Dance?
US: India Draws Red Lines Around Farm Commodities
US: India Draws Red Lines Around Farm Commodities
How Jane Street Made Rs 36,500 Crore
How Jane Street Made Rs 36,500 Crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Simple Yoga Exercises To Prevent Eye Strain

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chocolate Jasmine Tea Dessert

webstory image 3

Chetan Anand's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

BJP MP's 'patak patak ke maarenge' dare after Raj Thackeray's remark2:13

BJP MP's 'patak patak ke maarenge' dare after Raj...

Nature's fury unleashed: Alaknanda rises alarmingly after heavy rain in Rudraprayag1:59

Nature's fury unleashed: Alaknanda rises alarmingly after...

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight1:05

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD