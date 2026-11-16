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Indian Equities Rise: Sensex Up 512 Points, Nifty Nears 25,300 Amidst FII Inflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik November 16, 2026 17:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged on Monday, propelled by robust foreign fund inflows and a favourable drop in global crude oil prices, signalling renewed investor confidence in the market.

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Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points

  • The BSE Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79.
  • The NSE Nifty closed up 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 25,291.10, nearing the 25,300 mark.
  • Major winners included ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, and UltraTech Cement.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, demonstrating a strong comeback in November.
  • Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.34 per cent to USD 95.51 per barrel, contributing to market optimism.
 

Benchmark stock index Sensex climbed 512 points while Nifty settled near 25,300 on Monday following gains in financial, FMCG and oil & gas shares amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79. During the day, it surged 719.2 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 82,311.65.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed up 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 25,291.10.

Market Movers and Laggards

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major winners.

Tata Steel, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Foreign Investment Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the first fortnight of November, pumping in Rs 84,290 crore after two consecutive months of net outflows, amid a global AI sell-off, falling crude prices and attractive large-cap valuations.

Global Oil and Asian Markets

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.34 per cent to USD 95.51 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled in positive territory.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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NiftyIndian Equities RiseUltraTech CementBharti AirtelHDFC Bank

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