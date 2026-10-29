Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade on buying in RIL FII inflows

Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, advanced in early trade, buoyed by robust buying in blue-chip Reliance Industries and consistent foreign fund inflows, despite global headwinds like elevated crude prices.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Sensex and Nifty recorded gains in early trade, supported by buying in Reliance Industries and foreign fund inflows.

Adani Ports was a top gainer, surging 3 per cent after reporting an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, injecting significant capital into the market.

The US Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged, a mildly positive signal for global equity markets.

Concerns remain over elevated crude prices and the 10-year US bond yield, which could lead to widening deficits and rupee depreciation in India.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rose in early trade on Thursday, driven by buying in blue-chip stock Reliance Industries and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.43 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 73,491.46 in morning trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 62.55 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 22,761.40.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Adani Ports was the biggest gainer among Sensex constituents, rising 3 per cent after reporting an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September.

Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and State Bank of India also traded in positive territory.

Trent, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Eternal and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Shares of Jio Platforms extended gains for the second straight session after making a blockbuster debut on the exchanges a day earlier.

The stock of the company jumped over 5 per cent to Rs 1,490, taking the market capitalisation to Rs 13,72,145.59 crore.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 871.83 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also the net buyers of shares worth Rs 643.35 crore, according to the exchange data.

"Buying by both foreign and domestic institutional investors provided broad-based institutional support to the market," said Sachin Gupta, VP of Technical Research at Choice Broking.

Global Factors and What Experts Say

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its key rate unchanged Wednesday at about 3.9 per cent despite stubbornly high inflation, while providing little hint about the central bank's next moves.

"The Fed holding rates as expected is mildly positive for equity markets, globally. However, from the Indian perspective, the headwinds continue to be strong.

"The 10-year US bond yield continues to hover around 5 per cent, and there are no signs of easing of the crude prices," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

He said reports that the chip shortage issue will persist up to 2030 have brought interest back into the chip stocks and AI trade in South Korea and Taiwan. This means that foreign money will continue to chase AI and AI- related stocks, ignoring India.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.03 per cent to $114.13 per barrel.

"With crude remaining elevated for long, trade and current account deficits will widen, leading to depreciation of the rupee and the consequent imported inflation.

"This will further aggravate the high inflation, which will continue rising in the context of the hugely deficient monsoon this year," Vijayakumar added.

Asian markets were mixed, with South Korea's Kospi falling 3 per cent, Shanghai's SSE Composite index declined 1 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark were flat.

US equity markets ended higher in overnight deals on Wednesday.