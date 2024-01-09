News
Sensex loses steam on fag-end profit-taking

Sensex loses steam on fag-end profit-taking

Source: PTI
January 09, 2024 16:41 IST
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday closed moderately higher after a fag-end sell-off minimised the handsome gains posted in early trading.

BSE

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Besides, investors opted for profit-taking ahead of the start of corporate earnings season and macroeconomic data announcements later this week, traders said.

After rising sharply during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex trimmed most of the gains during the fag-end and ended marginally higher by 30.99  points or 0.04 per cent at 71,386.21.

During the day, it jumped 680.25 points or 0.95 per cent to 72,035.47.

 

The Nifty also gave up most of the intra-day gains and ended 31.85 points or 0.15 per cent up at 21,544.85.

During the day, it climbed 211.45 points or 0.98 per cent to 21,724.45.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Nestle, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai settled higher, while Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower.

"Positive sentiments in the Indian IT sector, fuelled by a US tech rally and demand on emerging technologies, overshadowed the anticipated muted Q3 results of the sector.

"Market optimism about potential softening of US inflation is driving expectations of near-term rate cuts, bolstering overall sentiment.

"But in-between profit-booking is emerging due to mixed cues from Asian markets as well as high valuation concerns," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 16.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.72 per cent to $77.43 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
