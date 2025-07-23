HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex jumps nearly 540 points on Asian stocks rally

Sensex jumps nearly 540 points on Asian stocks rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 23, 2025 16:32 IST

x

Benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 540 points while Nifty closed above the 25,200 level on Wednesday following a positive trend in Asian markets after Japan secured a trade deal with the US.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 539.83 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 82,726.64.

During the day, it surged 599.62 points or 0.72 per cent to 82,786.43.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 159 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 25,219.90.

 

Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

However, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics and ITC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 3.51 per cent as US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan, with a 15 per cent tax on goods imported from that country.

South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.

"On the global stage, investor sentiment soared following optimistic developments surrounding the US-Japan trade pact, igniting expectations for further international agreements in the near future," according to Ashika Institutional Equities.

Markets in Europe were trading in the green. The US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,548.92 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,239.77 crore in the previous trade.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.45 per cent to $68.29 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Short-Term Panic Influences Investor Behaviour'
'Short-Term Panic Influences Investor Behaviour'
'Sensex Is Barometer Of Economy And Capital Markets'
'Sensex Is Barometer Of Economy And Capital Markets'
Infosys Q1 profit up 8.6% to Rs 6,921 crore
Infosys Q1 profit up 8.6% to Rs 6,921 crore
Tata Harrier.ev Is A Silent Beast With Roaring Statement
Tata Harrier.ev Is A Silent Beast With Roaring Statement
A Showdown That Could Reshape India's Derivatives Mkt
A Showdown That Could Reshape India's Derivatives Mkt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Himesh Reshammiya's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Mukesh Classics

webstory image 3

Monsoon Treat: Hot Tomato Soup

VIDEOS

MUMBAI: Rain lashes parts of city as IMD sounds 'yellow' alert3:02

MUMBAI: Rain lashes parts of city as IMD sounds 'yellow'...

Aditya Roy Kapur gets special gift from a fan1:11

Aditya Roy Kapur gets special gift from a fan

Janvi Jindal becomes youngest Indian girl to hold five Guinness World Records in freestyle skating10:04

Janvi Jindal becomes youngest Indian girl to hold five...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD