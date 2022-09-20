News
Sensex jumps 579 points; Nifty up over 1%

Sensex jumps 579 points; Nifty up over 1%

Source: PTI
September 20, 2022 17:29 IST
Equity indices ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the Nifty rallying over 1 per cent, helped by across-the-board buying and recovery in the US and Asian markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Foreign fund inflows also added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 578.51 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at 59,719.74.

 

During the day, it rallied 964.56 points or 1.63 pert cent to 60,105.79.

The NSE Nifty went higher by 194 points or 1.10 per cent to end at 17,816.25.

In intra-day trade, it advanced 297.05 points or 1.68 per cent to 17,919.30.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the major winners.

However, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys and Reliance Industries Limited were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.49 per cent to $92.45 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth a net Rs 312.31 crore on Monday, according to data available with the BSE.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
