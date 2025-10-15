HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex jumps 575 points, Nifty ends above 25,300

Sensex jumps 575 points, Nifty ends above 25,300

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 15, 2025 17:16 IST

Benchmark Sensex spurted by 575 points while Nifty closed above 25,300 on Wednesday on buying in banking and financial shares, driven by a rally in Asian and European markets amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

BSE bull

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 575.45 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 82,605.43. During the day, it surged 697.04 points or 0.84 per cent to 82,727.02.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 178.05 points or 0.71 per cent to 25,323.55.

 

Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers. Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Trent, UltraTech Cement, Eternal and Adani Ports were also among the winners.

However, Tata Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled sharply higher.

"The national market inched higher after two days of selling; a dovish comment by the Fed chair on rates and considering an end to its quantitative tightening sparked the global market sentiment," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.18 per cent to $62.28 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,508.53 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,661.13 crore, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
