Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex jumps 491 points to close at 71,848

Sensex jumps 491 points to close at 71,848

Source: PTI
January 04, 2024 16:34 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after falling in the past two days and ended nearly 1 per cent higher, mainly on buying in HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 490.97 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 71,847.57 points.

During the day, it rallied 598.19 points or 0.83 per cent to 71,954.79 points.

 

The Nifty climbed 141.25 points or 0.66 per cent to 21,658.60 points.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance jumped 4.44 per cent and NTPC rose over 3 per cent. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were the other major winners.

HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.92 per cent to $78.97 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 666.34 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
