Reliance-led rally, falling crude oil prices drive Sensex up 1,233 points

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a significant rally, with the Sensex jumping 1,233 points, propelled by a strong performance from Reliance Industries post-earnings and a steep fall in global crude oil prices.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex surged 1,233.25 points (1.66%) to 75,692.78, while the NSE Nifty climbed 387.70 points (1.68%) to 23,440.80.

Reliance Industries' shares jumped 11.64% after reporting a record quarterly profit of Rs 29,550 crore, driven by its oil-to-chemicals business and telecom arm.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude tanked 4.46% to $108.7 per barrel, easing concerns over energy costs.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, injecting Rs 3,598.54 crore into equities.

Positive domestic macro indicators, including a 23% year-on-year jump in GST collections and record passenger vehicle sales in October, also boosted market sentiment.

Stock market benchmark indices ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Sensex rallying 1,233 points and the Nifty climbing to 23,440.80, driven by a steep rally in bellwether Reliance Industries post earnings announcement and cooling crude oil prices.

Foreign fund inflows and positive domestic macro indicators also added to the optimism.

Market Performance Highlights

Rallying for the third day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,233.25 points, or 1.66 per cent, to settle at the day's high of 75,692.78.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 387.70 points, or 1.68 per cent, to end at the day's high of 23,440.80.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Reliance Industries surged 11.64 per cent after the firm posted a record quarterly profit of Rs 29,550 crore for July-September, up 33.8 per cent from the year-ago period, as its oil-to-chemicals business rode a surge in global fuel margins and growth in its telecom arm offset the relatively subdued performance in retail.

Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki were also among the gainers.

Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Factors Driving the Rally

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 4.46 per cent to $108.7 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,598.54 crore on Friday, according to the exchange data.

"Indian equities opened the week on a firm footing, supported by better-than-estimated Q2 earnings and improving domestic cues.

"Domestic macro indicators provided an additional boost to sentiment with October passenger-vehicle sales growth reflecting healthy festive demand, while gross GST collections increased, reinforcing the resilience of domestic consumption and economic activity.

"Global cues were also supportive, with softer crude oil prices and renewed US-Iran diplomatic efforts helping ease concerns around energy costs and geopolitical risks.

"Foreign investors turning buyers as a global AI rotation also provided support to domestic equities," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

GST collections jumped 23 per cent year-on-year to the second-highest level of over Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October as festive buying boosted domestic demand, according to government data released on Sunday.

Buoyed by robust festive demand, domestic passenger vehicle dispatches breached the record 5-lakh mark in October, with leading automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra & Mahindra recording their highest-ever monthly sales.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 settled lower.