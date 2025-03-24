HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex jumps 1,078 points on FII inflows, bank stocks

Sensex jumps 1,078 points on FII inflows, bank stocks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 24, 2025 16:55 IST

x

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged more than 1 per cent on Monday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in banking and oil & gas shares.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,078.87 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at over six-week high of 77,984.38.

During the day, it zoomed 1,201.72 points or 1.56 per cent to 78,107.23.

 

The NSE Nifty surged by 307.95 points or 1.32 per cent to 23,658.35. Intra-day, the benchmark zoomed 358.35 points or 1.53 per cent to 23,708.75.

A positive trend in the US and European markets powered the rally in domestic equities, experts said.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers.

Titan, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Nestle and Infosys were the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,470.36 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"Short covering ahead of monthly F&O expiry later this week fuelled the rally as the Sensex breached the psychological 78k mark intra-day on across-the-board buying.

"Renewed optimism by foreign investors coupled with strong US and European market cues further bolstered the sentiment," Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher while Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.07 per cent to $72.21 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Foxconn Chief's Ride May Bring Good News For TN
Foxconn Chief's Ride May Bring Good News For TN
Catalyst behind defence sector stocks regaining ground
Catalyst behind defence sector stocks regaining ground
10 Stocks That Soared While Market Sank
10 Stocks That Soared While Market Sank
'Our industry outperformance is not a one-year story'
'Our industry outperformance is not a one-year story'
Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!
Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Salman Khan Movies On OTT

webstory image 2

AMAZING SONGS, Coming Up!

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Kunal Kamra row: Mumbai Police arrests 11 people in connection with vandalism of Habitat Studio1:20

Kunal Kamra row: Mumbai Police arrests 11 people in...

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look0:28

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look

Fan comes too close for a selfie, Watch Malaika's reaction0:40

Fan comes too close for a selfie, Watch Malaika's reaction

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD