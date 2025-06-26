Sensex jumps 1,000 points; Nifty surges over 1%

Rallying for the third consecutive session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent on Thursday, powered by intense buying in market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank as geopolitical tension in the Middle East eased off.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Stable crude oil prices in international markets and a strengthening trend in the rupee following a weak US dollar against major currencies also bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,000.36 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 83,755.87.

During the day, it surged 1,056.58 points or 1.27 per cent to 83,812.09.

As many as 2,097 stocks advanced while 1,900 declined and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 304.25 points or 1.21 per cent to 25,549.

“The benchmark index reflected strong investor confidence, underpinned by the apparent stability of the Middle East ceasefire, which has eased concerns over potential supply chain disruptions.

"FIIs continued to pare holdings due to the narrowing yield spread between US and Indian 10-year bonds; DIIs emerged as net buyers, buoyed by improving liquidity conditions and a rebound in domestic consumption," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

From the Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were among the major gainers.

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, with its market valuation again breaching the coveted Rs 20 lakh crore mark.

In contrast, Trent, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.56 per cent, and smallcap index went up by 0.12 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, metal jumped 2.28 per cent, oil & gas (1.88 per cent), energy (1.68 per cent), commodities (1.39 per cent), financial services (1.25 per cent), utilities (1.24 per cent) and power (1.13 per cent).

On the other hand, IT, realty and BSE-focused IT were the laggards.

"Markets witnessed a decisive session on the monthly expiry day, gaining over a per cent.

“The tone was positive from the start, supported by stable global cues, followed by a range-bound move in the first half.

"However, momentum picked up as the session progressed, driven by strong buying in select heavyweights across sectors.

“Most sectors participated in the rally, with metals, financials, and energy emerging as top gainers.

“The broader indices also moved higher, adding nearly half a per cent each," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled higher, while South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.

The rupee rose 41 paise to 85.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday on the back of a sharp drop in the greenback and a strong show in the domestic equity markets amid a rise in risk appetite.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to $67.80 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,427.74 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) bought stocks worth Rs 2,372.96 crore, according to exchange data.