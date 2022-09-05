News
Sensex gains 443 pts on heavy buying in index heavyweights

Sensex gains 443 pts on heavy buying in index heavyweights

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 05, 2022 17:09 IST
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 1 per cent to re-visit the 59,000-mark on Monday, tracking heavy buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo

The BSE benchmark rose 442.65 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 59,245.98.

During the day, it jumped 504.92 points or 0.85 per cent to 59,308.25.

 

The NSE Nifty advanced 126.35 points or 0.72 per cent to 17,665.80.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, ITC, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers.

In contrast, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, PowerGrid, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading lower during the mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended lower on Friday.

"Benchmark indices outperformed their Asian peers and also shrugged off the weak European market sentiment as investors bet on metals, banking and capital goods stocks.

"Cautious optimism prevailed as there are enough indications that markets may remain volatile in coming sessions on global slowdown fears," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.81 per cent to $95.63 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 8.79 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
