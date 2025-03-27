HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex gains 318 pts on buying in RIL, L&T

Sensex gains 318 pts on buying in RIL, L&T

March 27, 2025

Stock market benchmark indices rebounded on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous session as continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip Reliance Industries, L&T, and Bajaj Finance supported the recovery.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

However, selling in auto counters and subdued pharma stocks amid uncertainties over Trump tariffs limited the gains in domestic equities, traders said.

 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 317.93 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 77,606.43.

During the day, it surged 458.96 points or 0.59 per cent to 77,747.46.

The NSE Nifty rallied 105.10 points or 0.45 per cent to 23,591.95.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Zomato, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Titan were the biggest gainers.

Tata Motors tanked over 5.5 per cent after US President Donald Trump announced he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on imported cars.

Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the laggards.

"Domestic indices maintained optimism throughout the day, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and the purchase of blue-chip stocks.

"However, the 25 per cent tariff on auto imports imposed by Trump has affected auto stocks and raised concerns within the pharma sector.

"Despite these challenges, the broader market demonstrated resilience, supported by expectations of double-digit earnings growth in FY26, driven by easing inflation and a downward trend in interest rates, which are anticipated to improve domestic fundamentals," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,240.55 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

US markets ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

"The shift in FII stance, coupled with strength in banking and financial majors and rotational support from other heavyweights, is sustaining the positive sentiment.

"However, news related to US tariffs continues to trigger occasional volatility," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.23 per cent to $73.62 a barrel.

