HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex gains 300 pts on fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in ICICI Bank, RIL

Sensex gains 300 pts on fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in ICICI Bank, RIL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 18:45 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the fourth straight session on Friday, supported by buying in blue-chips ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A strengthening rupee against the US dollar and softening crude oil prices in international markets also boosted investor confidence, according to traders.

The BSE Sensex climbed 303.03 points or 0.36 per cent to reclaim the 84,000 level and settle at 84,058.90.

 

During the day, it jumped 333.48 points or 0.39 per cent to 84,089.35.

On the similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 88.80 points or 0.35 per cent to 25,637.80.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Electronics and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers.

In contrast, Trent, Eternal, Axis Bank and Titan were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 12,594.38 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"Key catalysts like the ceasefire in the Middle East and optimism on easing trade tensions ahead of the deadline have cleared the clouds in the minds of investors.

"After consecutive days of selling, FIIs have turned into net buyers in the domestic market, contributing to improved market stability in the near term.

"Moreover, benign oil prices and a strengthening rupee influenced investors to focus on domestic growth themes," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled higher, while South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.

Meanwhile, an RBI report has suggested that all banks should bring down their lending rates for speedy transmission of the policy rate, which was lowered by 50 basis points earlier this month.

An article published in the Reserve Bank's June Bulletin stressed that the financial conditions remained conducive to facilitating an efficient transmission of rate cuts.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.72 per cent to $68.20 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Respond to taxman's notice, file revised ... return
Respond to taxman's notice, file revised ... return
JSW Paints to buy Akzo Nobel in Rs 8,986-crore deal
JSW Paints to buy Akzo Nobel in Rs 8,986-crore deal
'Our Nifty Target For December Is 26,500'
'Our Nifty Target For December Is 26,500'
Mishaps push up helicopter insurance premiums
Mishaps push up helicopter insurance premiums
'Auto industry has resilience to tackle rare earth issue'
'Auto industry has resilience to tackle rare earth issue'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday by cutting a cake with the paps0:57

Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday by cutting a cake with...

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front of Calcutta Law college1:30

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front...

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant rains0:53

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD