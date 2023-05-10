News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex gains 179 points in highly volatile trade

Sensex gains 179 points in highly volatile trade

Source: PTI
May 10, 2023 16:26 IST
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed with gains in highly choppy trade on Wednesday following continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in index major Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Brokers

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 178.87 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 61,940.20.

During the day, it hit a high of 61,974.35 and a low of 61,572.93.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 49.15 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 18,315.10, posting gains for a third day in a row.

 

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Nestle and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

Infosys, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Titan were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European equity markets were trading lower.

The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

"US inflation data for April will be keenly focused as this would provide some indication about the Fed's next course of action on the rate front," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.39 per cent to USD 76.36 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,942.19 crore, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark skidded 2.92 points to settle at 61,761.33 on Tuesday.

The Nifty ended marginally up by 1.55 points or 0.01 per cent at 18,265.95.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Adani Saga: Sebi Seeks Overseas Info On FPIs
Fitch slams corporate governance challenges in India
'Markets have growth potential in medium to long term'
'We have to be prepared for the invisible enemy'
Cummins sets sights on lengthy cricket career
Pakistan's Punjab calls in army as violence continues
Wrestlers dare WFI chief to take lie detector Test
NCLT admits Go First's plea on bankruptcy process

Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline

