HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex falls 388 points; Adani stocks rally

Sensex falls 388 points; Adani stocks rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 19, 2025 16:18 IST

x

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 387 points on Friday, snapping its three-day gaining streak due to profit-taking in blue-chip shares HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Stock broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 387.73 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 82,626.23.

During the day, it dropped 528.04 points or 0.63 per cent to 82,485.92.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 96.55 points or 0.38 per cent to 25,327.05.

Among Sensex firms, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Titan, Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

However, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, SBI, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

All Adani group stocks, including Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions rallied up to 13 per cent after markets regulator Sebi cleared billionaire Gautam Adani and his group of stock manipulation allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Sebi probe found that fund transfer between group companies did not fall foul of any regulation.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled lower while Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended in positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.55 per cent to $67.07 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 366.69 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India Has 73 Unicorns; RMGs Knocked Out
India Has 73 Unicorns; RMGs Knocked Out
US Tariffs May Drop To 10-15%: CEA
US Tariffs May Drop To 10-15%: CEA
'Patience On Markets Will Be Rewarded'
'Patience On Markets Will Be Rewarded'
10 Best All-Purpose SUVs
10 Best All-Purpose SUVs
'I Can't Say On September 22, I Will Be With A Stick'
'I Can't Say On September 22, I Will Be With A Stick'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Male Singers

webstory image 2

10 Best All-Purpose SUVs

webstory image 3

6 Indian Monuments In UK

VIDEOS

Bollywood celebs grace red carpet at screening of 'Jolly LLB 3'8:58

Bollywood celebs grace red carpet at screening of 'Jolly...

Emotional Farewell to Actor Robo Shankar at his Valasaravakkam Residence0:53

Emotional Farewell to Actor Robo Shankar at his...

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look1:43

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV