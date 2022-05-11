News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends in red for 4th day; bank stocks buck trend

Sensex ends in red for 4th day; bank stocks buck trend

Source: PTI
May 11, 2022 18:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Larsen & Toubro was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling 2.34 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, NTPC, Infosys, Maruti and ITC.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Sensex and Nifty spiralled lower for the fourth session on the trot on Wednesday as investors remained on edge ahead of US inflation data, which will give clues on the Federal Reserve's policy tightening trajectory.

Unabated selling by foreign institutional investors and a jump in crude prices also weighed on sentiment, traders said.

 

Despite a firm start, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and ended at 54,088.39, lower by 276.46 points or 0.51 per cent. During the day, it tumbled 845.55 points to 53,519.30.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 72.95 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 16,167.10.

Larsen & Toubro was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling 2.34 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, NTPC, Infosys, Maruti and ITC.

In contrast, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the gainers, jumping up to 1.92 per cent.

"Investors continue to remain wary despite global markets trading in green due to drop in domestic investors confidence and FII selling.

"The market turned volatile waiting for the release of April US inflation data, which is expected to cool down marginally.

"Inflation will continue to be elevated but the chance of major reactions is low because it has been factored in by the markets.

"The major determinant for market direction would be the pace of decline in inflation in response to the Fed measures," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 2.23 per cent while the midcap index dipped 0.46 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, capital goods tanked 1.63 per cent, followed by IT (1.50 per cent), industrials (1.39 per cent), telecom (1.22 per cent) and teck (1.07 per cent). Realty, bank and finance were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai ended with gains, while Seoul settled marginally lower.

Equity markets in Europe were quoting higher in the afternoon session.

"On the global front, Asian markets were divided, while European markets were higher ahead of the release of US inflation data, which may provide a clue as to how aggressively the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 3.12 per cent to USD 105.7 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated further by 10 paise to settle at 77.24 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as the American currency retreated from its 20-year high levels.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 3,960.59 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Corporates will have to absorb inflation impact'
'Corporates will have to absorb inflation impact'
At 38.2 mn, unemployed would be largest in any year
At 38.2 mn, unemployed would be largest in any year
'Rate hike will throw lot of people out from jobs'
'Rate hike will throw lot of people out from jobs'
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held
Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India
Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

NSE's Colo Case: Will CBI Do What Sebi Didn't?

NSE's Colo Case: Will CBI Do What Sebi Didn't?

Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX at Rs 17.74 lakh

Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX at Rs 17.74 lakh

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances