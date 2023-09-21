News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 571 points; ICICI Bank sinks 2.81%

Sensex ends down 571 points; ICICI Bank sinks 2.81%

Source: PTI
September 21, 2023 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the third straight session to settle nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday as investors pared exposure to auto, banking and financial shares amid a sluggish trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Global equities fell after the US Federal Reserve signalled that they expect to raise rates once more this year to fight inflation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 570.60 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 66,230.24.

 

During the day, it plunged 672.13 points or 1 per cent to 66,128.71.

The Nifty declined 159.05 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 19,742.35.

"Domestic market declined following a hawkish stance by the Fed chair and prolonged high-interest rate trajectory, which is not positive for a slowing global economy.

"PSU Banks and Mid and small-caps were the worst hit due to stretched valuations and concern over moderation in yields. Rising oil prices and erratic rainfall further led investors to stay cautious in the market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

ICICI Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 2.81 per cent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Power Grid.

Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.81 per cent to $92.77 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,110.69 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Odds Are Against New Mutual Funds
Why Odds Are Against New Mutual Funds
Cipla on the block: What it means for shareholders?
Cipla on the block: What it means for shareholders?
'Yes, we are coming back'
'Yes, we are coming back'
Pakistan won't shift Davis Cup venue vs India
Pakistan won't shift Davis Cup venue vs India
Unable to process visas in Canada for now, says India
Unable to process visas in Canada for now, says India
Sheen & Shine take over as China opens Asian Games
Sheen & Shine take over as China opens Asian Games
'Asian Games is a cash-burning project'
'Asian Games is a cash-burning project'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Banking liquidity deficit highest in over 3 years

Banking liquidity deficit highest in over 3 years

Over Rs 7K cr IPOs on launchpad as Nifty50 crosses 20K

Over Rs 7K cr IPOs on launchpad as Nifty50 crosses 20K

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances