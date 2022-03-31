News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 115 pts; closes FY22 with 18% gains

Sensex ends down 115 pts; closes FY22 with 18% gains

Source: PTI
March 31, 2022 16:44 IST
Among the 30-share pack, M&M, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Titan were among the lead gainers.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, Infosys were among the major laggards.

NSE Nifty declined by 33.50 points to settle at 17,464.75.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Benchmark BSE Sensex gave up its early gains to settle lower by 115 points on the last day of 2021-22 fiscal on Thursday, dragged down by profit-taking in Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank after a three-day rally.

The 30-share barometer declined by 115.48 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 58,568.51 in choppy trade due to the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

During the day, it touched a high of 58,890.92 and a low of 58,485.79.

 

The broader NSE Nifty declined by 33.50 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 17,464.75.

For the fiscal 2021-22, the BSE Sensex jumped 9,059.36 points or 18.29 per cent, while the Nifty rallied 2,774.05 points or 18.88 per cent.

"Even as markets ended the last day of the financial year in a rather quiet mood, it has delivered a 19 per cent return this year on the Nifty with two sectoral indices - metals and media returning over 50 per cent this year.

"On the broader market as well, both the midcap-100 and smallcap-100 delivered over 25 per cent return this year. Such returns in a year when FPI's have pulled out big money highlights the confidence of the Indian investor amidst a slew of headwinds," according to S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities.

Among the 30-share pack, M&M, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Titan were among the lead gainers.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, Infosys were among the major laggards.

In the previous trade, the 30-share BSE barometer index surged 740.34 points or 1.28 per cent to settle at 58,683.99.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed 172.95 points or 1 per cent to settle at 17,498.25.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity exchanges in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Seoul settled with gains. Markets in Europe were mostly trading lower.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 5.09 per cent to $107.68 per barrel on reports that the US was considering releasing a record 180 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,357.47 crore on net basis on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Moneywiz Live!

