Sensex ends above 83K buoyed by US Fed rate cut

Sensex ends above 83K buoyed by US Fed rate cut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
September 18, 2025 16:27 IST

Stock markets closed higher for the third consecutive day on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex gaining 320 points to end above 83,000 level after the US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points and signalled the possibility of two additional rate reductions this year.

Brokers

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 320.25 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 83,013.96.

During the day, it jumped 447.5 points or 0.54 per cent to 83,141.21.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 93.35 points or 0.37 per cent to 25,423.60.

Among Sensex firms, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, ITC and Adani Ports were the major gainers.

However, Tata Motors, Trent, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled over 1 per cent higher while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended more than 1 per cent lower.

Markets in Europe were trading significantly higher. US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

"On the global front, the US Fed's 25 bps rate cut lifted investor sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.56 per cent to $67.57 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) again offloaded equities worth Rs 1,124.54 crore on Wednesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
