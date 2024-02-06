News
Sensex ends 454 pts up on buying in IT stocks

Sensex ends 454 pts up on buying in IT stocks

Source: PTI
February 06, 2024 16:39 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday following buying in IT giants TCS and Infosys and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

After a firm beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 454.67 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 72,186.09.

During the day, it jumped 529.98 points or 0.73 per cent to 72,261.40.

 

The Nifty went up by 157.70 points or 0.72 per cent to 21,929.40.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel climbed over 2 per cent after the company on Monday posted a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of growth in high-value customers.

Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with smart gains while Seoul and Tokyo ended in the negative territory.

European markets were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended lower on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 518.88 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.09 per cent to $77.92 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
