Indian Equities Fall as Crude Oil Spike, FII Outflows Hit Sentiment

Indian benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a notable decline on Monday, driven by a surge in crude oil prices, continuous foreign fund outflows, and an increase in bond yields, impacting investor sentiment across the market.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex dropped 547.65 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 71,924.68, while the NSE Nifty fell 157.10 points to 22,363.35.

A fresh spike in Brent crude oil prices, which jumped 1.14 per cent to $105.8 per barrel, was a major factor in the market decline.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to offload equities, selling shares worth Rs 3,568.90 crore on Friday.

Rising 10-year bond yields, reaching a three-year high, further contributed to the weakened investor sentiment.

Major laggards among Sensex firms included ITC, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, and State Bank of India.

Benchmark stock index Sensex dropped by nearly 548 points on Monday as a fresh spike in crude oil prices, unabated foreign fund outflows and rising bond yields dented investors' sentiment.

Erasing opening gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 547.65 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 71,924.68. During the day, it slumped 796.23 points, or 1 per cent, to 71,676.10.

Nifty Also Declines

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 157.10 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 22,363.35.

From the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HCL Tech were among the major winners.

Factors Behind the Market Dip

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.14 per cent to $105.8 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,568.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"Indian markets failed to hold on to early gains as sentiment weakened amid a rise in the 10-year bond yield to a three-year high and continued FII outflows driven by external uncertainties," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.65 per cent, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index also settled lower. Hang Seng index ended marginally higher.