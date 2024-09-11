News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex down 398 points on heavy selling in index majors Tata Motors, Reliance

Sensex down 398 points on heavy selling in index majors Tata Motors, Reliance

Source: PTI
September 11, 2024 16:59 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday after two days of gains, tracking heavy selling pressure in index majors Tata Motors and Reliance Industries amid weak trends in Asian markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 398.13 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 81,523.16.

During the day, it tanked 498.15 points or 0.60 per cent to 81,423.14.

 

The NSE Nifty declined 122.65 points or 0.49 per cent to 24,918.45.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors was the biggest loser, tumbling nearly 6 per cent, followed by NTPC, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Titan.

In contrast, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,208.23 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.49 per cent to $70.22 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
